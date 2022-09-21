China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait Sep. 21, 2022 Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 2:06 a.m.
In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) transits the Taiwan Strait with guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting a routine transit on Sept. 20, 2022.
BEIJING (AP) — China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island comes under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully.
The comments came one day after the U.S. and Canadian navies sailed through the strait between China and Taiwan.