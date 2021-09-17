China applies to join Pacific trade pact abandoned by Trump Sep. 17, 2021 Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 12:28 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this July 10, 2021, file photo, the Yangshan container port is seen in an aerial view in Shanghai, China. China has applied to join an 11-nation Asia-Pacific free trade group in an effort to increase its influence over international policies. (Chinatopix via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo, from left, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, Singapore's Industry and Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing, Canada's Minister of International Trade Diversification James Carr, Chilean Foreign Minister Fernando Ampuero, Chilean Deputy Minister of Trade Rodrigo Yanez, Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker, and Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akimasa Ishikawa, wave as they pose for the group photo after a meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, CP TPP, in Santiago, Chile. China has applied to join an 11-nation Asia-Pacific free trade group in an effort to increase its influence over international policies. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — China has applied to join an 11-nation Asia-Pacific free trade group in an effort to increase its influence over international policies.
Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted an application to the trade minister of New Zealand as a representative of the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Commerce Ministry announced Thursday.