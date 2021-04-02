China aims to vaccinate entire city in 5 days after outbreak April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 2:28 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people.
State broadcaster CCTV showed people lining up and getting vaccinated in Ruili, where 16 cases have been confirmed since Tuesday. Twelve of them are Chinese and the other four are nationals of Myanmar, which lies across the border.