Children seriously injured when stolen car crashed in SUV

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska, authorities said.

The incident began Thursday evening, when police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tried to stop a stolen car, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The car sped away with police in pursuit, and the car at some point crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, police said.

In Omaha, the car ran a red light and crashed into a sport utility vehicle. The impact caused two children — ages 12 and 2 — in the SUV’s back seat to be thrown out of the vehicle. They were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered a broken arm, and the driver of the stolen car suffered broken leg. He faces several charges related to the stolen vehicle, chase and crash, police said.

Another passenger in the SUV sustained less serious injuries, police said.