Children’s programs at library

Milford Public Library

Children’s Department

203-783-3312

milfordlibrary.org

Storytime Junior — Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m. Join for a mini-program of cozy stories and songs in our temporary Children's space as we wait for our new Children's Department to be ready. For children 5 and under with a caregiver.

Spring Scavenger Hunt — Thursday, March 5, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Milford Public Schools have the day off. Stop by the library, check out some great books and participate in our spring scavenger hunt. Prizes while supplies last.

Chess Club — Tuesday, March 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Call the Children’s Department to register.

Half Day Create-a-thon — March 11, 12, 13, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Join us for a new craft/activity each day: Tabletop LEGOs, origami bookmark bandits and paper-bag puppets.

Big Smiles Storytime — Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. Our friends from Big Smiles Pediatric Dentistry in Milford will join us for a special storytime event. Stories, songs and activities about keeping those smiles bright.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Kick-off — Saturday, March 21, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., (or until all spots are filled). In partnership with the Milford Elks Club and the Friends of Milford Library, Milford families with children under the age of 5 can register for the Imagination Library. Launched by country music star Dolly Parton and The Dollywood Foundation, the Imagination Library fosters a love of reading among preschool children by providing them with a free hardcover book every month from birth to the age of five. Activities and snacks will be provided.

Ongoing

Preschool Storytime — Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 10:30 a.m. to the library and enjoy stories, a craft and new friends. For ages 3 and up with a caregiver.

Storytime Junior —Thursdays, Storytime Junior, a mini-program during the library's renovation, begins at 10:30 a.m. Stop by and join the Children's staff for stories and songs in the temporary Children's space as they wait for their new Children's Department to be ready. This program is for children 5 and under with a caregiver. During renovations, they will be located in the big program room near the parking lot entrance. The Children's Department still provides a wide selection of fiction for a variety of ages and reading abilities, non-fiction and graphic novels. Kids' DVDs, video games and books on CD can be found in the adult department for the duration of the renovation. Free access to all e-content and databases has not changed.

Toddler Time — Every Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. Share fingerplays, songs and stories together. Come and meet new friends at the library. For ages 2 and under with a caregiver.

Chess Club —Sponsored by Milford’s Promise and The Milford Police Union. For players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Registration required.

Call the Children's Department, Milford Public Library at 203-783-3312 with any questions or visit milfordlibrary.org.