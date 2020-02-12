Children’s programs at library

Milford Public Library

Children’s Department

203-783-3312

milfordlibrary.org

Storytime Junior — Thursdays Feb. 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. Mini-program of cozy stories and songs in our temporary Children's space as we wait for our new Children's Department to be ready. For children 5 and under with a caregiver.

School Vacation Day, Friday, Feb. 14

“Hey! Whatcha reading?” — Make-your-own-shelf talkers Friday, Feb. 14, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Show some love and help your library friends find their next favorite book. Create and design a “shelf talker” to share your reading recommendations. Your shelf talker will be used to decorate our temporary space. Stop by and visit on this day off from school. Share your picks and your artistic side.

Greeting Card Station — Friday Feb. 14, from 1:30pm-3:30pm. Show your appreciation for someone special and make them a greeting card from the heart. Supplies will be provided.

Ongoing

Preschool Storytime — Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. to the library and enjoy stories, a craft and new friends. For ages 3 and up with a caregiver.

Storytime Junior! —Thursdays, Storytime Junior, a mini-program during the library's renovation, begins at 10:30 a.m. Stop by and join the Children's staff for stories and songs in the temporary Children's space as they wait for their new Children's Department to be ready. This program is for children 5 and under with a caregiver. During renovations, they will be located in the big program room near the parking lot entrance. The Children's Department still provides a wide selection of fiction for a variety of ages and reading abilities, non-fiction and graphic novels. Kids' DVDs, video games and books on CD can be found in the adult department for the duration of the renovation. Free access to all e-content and databases has not changed.

Toddler Time — Every Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. Share fingerplays, songs and stories together. Come and meet new friends at the library. For ages 2 and under with a caregiver.

Chess Club —Sponsored by Milford’s Promise and The Milford Police Union. For players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Registration required.

