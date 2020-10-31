Children’s programs at Milford Library

The Milford Public Library is offering the following children’s programs:

Fall Take & Make Family Kits will be available during library hours and curbside pick-up appointments. The StoryCraft kit is for preschool to first grade and the STEAM kit is for second to fifth grades. Kits will be available while supplies last through Friday, Nov. 20.

Visit the children’s page at milfordlibrary.org for more information about the library’s Take & Makes. Check the website for updated open library hours and curbside pick-up appointments. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Milford Library.

Zoom Storytime Junior ‑ Thursdays, Nov. 5, 12, and 19. Join Thursdays on Zoom for an online program of stories, rhymes and songs. It’s for children age 5 and under with a caregiver to enjoy together. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password.

Inclusive Homeschooling ‑ Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Join the Connecticut Homeschool Alliance for a discussion on how to incorporate inclusive and anti-racist resources, books, and curricula into homeschooling. What to do when you find something problematic in curricula and books? What we can do to raise anti-racist kids? Join for this conversation on how parents can take proactive steps to raising children who will shape a better future. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password.

Digital Storytimes

Family Storytime will be posted to the library’s Facebook page Wednesdays at 4 p.m.; a story for the whole family.

More Information Milford Public Library Children’s Department 203-783-3312 milfordlibrary.org

Preschool Storytime will be posted to the library’s Facebook page Fridays at 4 p.m.; songs and a story.

All storytimes will air prerecorded and will be available for a limited time on Facebook and YouTube.

Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding programs, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov.