Children’s programs at Milford Library

The Milford Library is offering many children’s classes this fall.

Fall Take & Make Family Kits will be available during library hours and curbside pick-up appointments. StoryCraft kit is for preschool-1st grade and the STEAM kit is for 2nd-5th grades. Kits will be available while supplies last through Friday, Nov. 20.

Visit the Children’s page at milfordlibrary.org for more information about the library’s Take & Makes. Check the website for updated open library hours and curbside pick-up appointments. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Milford Library.

Zoom Storytime Junior ‑ Thursdays Nov. 5, 12, and 19. Join Thursdays on Zoom for an online program of stories, rhymes and songs. For children 5 and under with a caregiver to enjoy together. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password.

Inclusive Homeschooling ‑ Monday Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Join the Connecticut Homeschool Alliance for a discussion on how to incorporate inclusive and anti-racist resources, books, and curricula into homeschooling. What to do when you find something problematic in curricula and books? What we can do to raise anti-racist kids? Join for this conversation on how parents can take proactive steps to raising children who will shape a better future. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password.

Digital Storytimes

Family Storytime will be posted to the library’s Facebook page Wednesdays at 4 p.m.; a story for the whole family.

Preschool Storytime will be posted to the library’s Facebook page Fridays at 4 p.m.; songs and a story.

All storytimes will air prerecorded and will be available for a limited time on Facebook and YouTube.

To reach the Milford Public Library’s children’s department, call 203-783-3312 or visit milfordlibrary.org. For questions regarding programs, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov.