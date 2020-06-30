Children’s programs at Milford Library

Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding programs, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov.

Summer Reading 2020 Imagine Your Story

Visit the Children's page at milfordlibrary.org to connect to READsquared, our online summer reading tracker. Register for an online account using a parent's email address (not a student gmail). Here you can find our BINGO board online.

Complete all of the squares- a mix of reading challenges and fun activities to receive a gift card for a free ice cream treat, while supplies last.

You can also log all of the books you read or listen to this summer in READsquared to earn digital badges. BINGO boards can also be printed and accessed from milfordlibrary.org without registering for R2.

Take and Make Kids’ Kits will be available at curbside pick-up beginning the week of June 29. A new brown-bagged craft or math activity each week — Origami Unicorn bookmarks. Pirate Treasure Hunt. and many more. Check out the Children’s page at milfordlibrary.org to see what’s coming up. Easy how-to videos will be posted on the FB page weekly.

Zoom Storytime Junior — Thursdays July 2, 9, 16 and 23, at 10:30 a.m. Join Thursdays on Zoom for an online program of stories and songs. For children 5 and under with a caregiver. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding this program, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov .

Cactushead Puppets Virtual Magnificent Monster Circus Show — Friday July 10, at 10:30 a.m. Encounter magnificent creatures from the wilds of your imagination as their quirky human caretaker tries to teach them new tricks. Email mfdchildren@milfordct.gov to register for this Zoom program.

Book Chat — Wednesday July 15, at 6:30 p.m., for grades K-2.

Book Chat— Wednesday July 22, at 6:30 p.m., for grades 3-5.

Join Ms. Suzanne on Zoom and share what you’re reading. Chapter book? Graphic novel? Non-fiction? And bring your favorite at-home snack and may even play some games. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding this program, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov .

Sciencetellers — Thursday July 30, at 10:30 a.m. Join for Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress, a virtual Zoom program that combines an exciting adventure with real-time science experiments. Email mplchildren@milfordct.gov to register for this Zoom program.

Digital Storytimes

Family Storytime — will be posted to the Milford Library Facebook page Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Join for a story for the whole family.

Preschool Storytime — will be posted to the Milford Library Facebook page Fridays at 4 p.m. Join for songs and a story.

All storytimes will air prerecorded and will be available for a limited time on Facebook and YouTube.