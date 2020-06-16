Children’s programs at Milford Library
Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding programs, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov.
Join Ms. Suzanne on Zoom and share what you’re reading. Chapter book? Graphic novel? Non-fiction? And bring your favorite at-home snack.
Digital Storytimes
All storytimes will air prerecorded and will be available for a limited time on Facebook and YouTube.
Summer Reading
Your mission this summer? Read, get outdoors, and have fun with the library’s Summer Reading Bingo.
Complete the Summer Reading Bingo and earn a sweet treat from the library, courtesy of the Friends of Milford Library, while also supporting a local business. Gift cards will be mailed beginning in July while supplies last. You can also log the books you read and earn digital badges and a certificate.
Check out milfordlibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page to keep up with virtual programs and any updates to library services. Questions? Email mplchildren@milfordct.gov.