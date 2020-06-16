Children’s programs at Milford Library

Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding programs, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov.

Zoom Storytime Junior — Thursdays, June 18 and 25, at 10:30 a.m. Join in on Thursdays on Zoom for an online program of stories and songs. For children 5 and under with a caregiver.

Book Chat — Wednesday June 24 at 6:30 p.m., for grades 3-5.

Join Ms. Suzanne on Zoom and share what you’re reading. Chapter book? Graphic novel? Non-fiction? And bring your favorite at-home snack.

Digital Storytimes

Family Storytime — will be posted to the Milford Library Facebook page Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Join for a story for the whole family.

Preschool Storytime — will be posted to the Milford Library Facebook page Fridays at 4 p.m. Join for songs and a story.

All storytimes will air prerecorded and will be available for a limited time on Facebook and YouTube.

Summer Reading

Summer Reading goes LIVE June 22 — Visit the Children's page at milfordlibrary.org to access READsquared, Milford Public Library's online summer reading tracker.

Your mission this summer? Read, get outdoors, and have fun with the library’s Summer Reading Bingo.

Complete the Summer Reading Bingo and earn a sweet treat from the library, courtesy of the Friends of Milford Library, while also supporting a local business. Gift cards will be mailed beginning in July while supplies last. You can also log the books you read and earn digital badges and a certificate.

Check out milfordlibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page to keep up with virtual programs and any updates to library services. Questions? Email mplchildren@milfordct.gov.