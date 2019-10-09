https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Children-s-programs-at-Milford-Library-14498594.php
Children’s programs at Milford Library
Milford Public Library
Children’s Department
203-783-3312
milfordlibrary.org
Toddler Time — Every Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. Share fingerplays, songs and stories together. Come and meet new friends at the library. For ages 2 and under with a caregiver.
Chess Club —Sponsored by Milford’s Promise and The Milford Police Union. For players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Registration required.
Preschool Storytime — Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. to the library and enjoy stories, a craft and new friends. For ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
