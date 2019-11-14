Children’s holiday concert features interactive theater, Santa visit

The Milford Family Resource Center presents their annual Children’s Holiday Concert featuring The Learning Station on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Mathewson Elementary School. The Milford Family Resource Center presents their annual Children’s Holiday Concert featuring The Learning Station on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Mathewson Elementary School. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Children’s holiday concert features interactive theater, Santa visit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Family Resource Center presents their annual Children’s Holiday Concert featuring The Learning Station on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Mathewson Elementary School, 466 West River St., Milford.

The Learning Station family concert blends original music and interactive theater where audience members may participate. Before and after the concert, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children may take a photo with Santa, have their faces painted, paint on a wall mural or browse through a book in the reading corner. Snacks will be available for a small fee.

For tickets, at $5 in advance, call 203-783-3626 or email at mfrc@milforded.org. Children under 2 are free.