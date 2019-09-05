Children’s events at library

Milford Public Library

Children’s Department

203-783-3312

milfordlibrary.org

Toddler Time — Every Thursday at 10 and 11 a.m. Share fingerplays, songs and stories together. Come and meet new friends at the library. For ages 2 and under with a caregiver.

Chess Club — Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Milford’s Promise and The Milford Police Union. For players in grades K-12 of all skill levels. Sets will be provided or you may bring your own. A presentation on the fundamentals of chess will be shown. The Chess Club at the library meets the second Tuesday of every month. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime — Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. New session begins Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 10 and 11. Come to the library and enjoy stories, a craft and new friends. For ages 3 and up with a caregiver.

Silly Sing-a-long — With Edward Leonard, Thursday Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy some high energy and interactive family time with popular children’s musician Edward Leonard. Sing, dance, and act silly with guitars, drums, and grab bag full of musical surprises.

Read to a dog — Saturday Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-noon. For children in grades K-5. Kids are invited to read out loud to some special library friends—the four-legged kind. All therapy dogs and their handlers are certified through Pet Partners. Registration required. Space is limited.

Fall mini-festival — Monday Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m. All ages. Join us at the library for some fall festivities. Decorate pumpkins, make fall crafts, play games and get your face painted with Painted Faces by Nicole. Light refreshments will be served. This program is for children and their grown-ups. Register by calling the Children’s Department at 203-783-3312.