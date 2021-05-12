Children get shots at Georgia clinic after vaccine approved

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A steady stream of children and their parents arrived at an Atlanta-area clinic Wednesday to become the vanguard in the nation’s new effort to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds.

More than 1,000 youngsters had appointments at the DeKalb Pediatric Center in Decatur to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which U.S. regulators recently endorsed for children as young as 12. It’s a decision that’s seen as a breakthrough in allowing classroom instruction to resume safely around the country.