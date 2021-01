ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives are describing a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot along with her father in St. Louis as a straight-A student who loved helping her grandmother cook.

Police said Dmyah Fleming died at a hospital after Sunday's shooting in the city's Central West End. Relatives said her father, 26-year-old Darrion Fleming, was the other victim, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.