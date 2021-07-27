Chief hired for new unit to investigate killings by police

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general is hiring a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney to lead a new unit tasked with investigating killings by police, according to a news release.

Dana Mulhauser worked in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division for 12 years, prosecuting police misconduct, hate crimes and human trafficking cases throughout the country. Since 2019, Mulhauser has served as the founding chief of a unit in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that reviews police shootings and prosecutes excessive force and police misconduct cases.