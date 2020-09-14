Chief Justice Ralph Gants of Massachusetts' top court dies

FILE — In this Monday, July 28, 2014 file photo Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Ralph Gants addresses an audience moments after being sworn in as chief justice during ceremonies at the John Adams Courthouse, in Boston. Gants, the chief justice of Massachusetts' highest court, has died after suffering a heart attack earlier this month, the court said Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. less FILE — In this Monday, July 28, 2014 file photo Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Ralph Gants addresses an audience moments after being sworn in as chief justice during ceremonies at ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chief Justice Ralph Gants of Massachusetts' top court dies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — The chief justice of Massachusetts' highest court has died after suffering a heart attack earlier this month, the court said Monday.

The associate justices of the Supreme Judicial Court announced the death of Chief Justice Ralph Gants in an emailed statement. He was 65.

“Our hearts and prayers are with his family. We have no further information at this time,” the justices said.

Gants disclosed last week that he suffered a heart attack on Sept. 4 and underwent surgery to insert two stents in an occluded artery. Gants had said that he expected to be discharged soon and "to resume full duties, albeit initially on a limited basis.”

The New Rochelle, New York, native was appointed as an associate justice of the court in 2009 and was sworn in as the chief justice by Gov. Deval Patrick in 2014.

Before that, he served for more than a decade on the Massachusetts Superior Court. He also worked as a federal prosecutor and was chief of the Public Corruption Unit in the U.S. Attorney's office in Massachusetts before going into private practice.