Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurant, bars

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce Tuesday that the nation's third-largest city will require proof of coronavirus vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues, as the rapidly spreading omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Lightfoot is scheduled to detail the plan at an afternoon news conference. Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said the mayor's office told his organization that the requirement would take effect in early January.