Chicago police say man with knife shot, killed by officers

CHICAGO (AP) — Police officers responding to reports of a stabbing fatally shot a man on Chicago's Southwest side early Saturday when he “lunged” at them with a knife, the Chicago Police Department said.

Chicago police spokesman Sgt. Al Stinites told the Chicago Tribune police received a report of a stabbing around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. They found an injured person at the location.

An initial police report on the incident said an unknown man approached and stabbed an officer in the vest with a knife. Stinites said the officer used a Taser but the man again came toward police with a knife.

Other officers then fired at the man, he said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating to determine if the officers' use of force met department policy.

In a statement, COPA said the officers were trying to apprehend a man with a knife as a suspect in the original stabbing report when “a struggle ensued and officers tased the subject.”

“The suspect continued to attack officers with the knife resulting in two officers discharging their firearms,” the statement said.

COPA's statement said the officers were wearing body cameras.

No information on the deceased man has been released.