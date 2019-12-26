Chicago man struck by train in suburban Milwaukee dies

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) —

A 33-year-old Chicago man struck by a train in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Tuesday has died of his injuries, police said Thursday.

Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Sweet said the man was struck early in the morning near an intersection. The conductor saw the man on the tracks, but the train was unable to stop in time, Sweet said.

"They're big machines that do not stop easily," Sweet told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Trains take about a quarter- or half-mile to stop, he added.

Emergency crews had to search for the man and found unconscious alongside the train. He died later that afternoon, police said.

Police said the accident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.