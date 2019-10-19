Chicago lawmakers push stricter legislation for farm animals

CHICAGO (AP) — Urban farming has become more common in Chicago neighborhoods, and now lawmakers have begun pushing for stricter legislation.

The Chicago Tribune reports that an ordinance introduced last month would ban roosters from residential areas in the city and allow no more than six hens and two livestock animals per household.

City Council member Raymond Lopez says rather than restricting urban agriculture, he wants the ordinance to start a conversation about it as a positive growth industry for the city.

The proposed law would also require a $25 livestock permit from the city's Health Department that could be rejected if majority of neighbors within 500 feet (152 meters) protest.

