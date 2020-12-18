Pastors, Chicago mayor talk about Black woman's botched raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Pastors disturbed over how Chicago police treated a Black woman whose home was the target of a wrong raid spoke with the mayor Friday, demanding more information about the 2019 incident and the city's efforts to keep a lid on bodycam video.
It was the latest development in the case of Anjanette Young, a social worker who is seen on police video repeatedly pleading with officers that they were in the wrong place. She wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed at her home.