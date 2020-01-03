Chicago-area zoo euthanizes Zenda, a struggling male lion

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 14-year-old male African lion has been euthanized at a suburban Chicago zoo.

Brookfield Zoo said Zenda was struggling to stand and walk. A necropsy revealed degenerative discs is his spine that had ruptured because of old age.

Zenda had lived at the zoo since 2008.

The zoo said it would keep a close eye on Isis, a 14-year-old female lion, who had a close relationship with Zenda.