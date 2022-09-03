Charleston names courtroom in honor of its 1st Black judge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The only disagreement expressed at the event dedicating the municipal courtroom at 180 Lockwood Blvd. in Charleston to Richard E. Fields was over the year of his birth. Was it 1920, as written on the new plaque, or 1919, as Fields claims.
It was a challenge to find solid evidence of the retired judge’s birth date, admitted City Councilman Peter Shahid, who helped organize the Aug. 25 ceremony. The plaque couldn’t be produced without it. If its date is correct, Fields will be 102 on Oct. 1.