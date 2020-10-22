Charges dropped against man in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a South Dakota man who was accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring another.

Jamys Flying Horse, 22, was arrested on Sept. 15. He was charged with the first-degree murder in the death of of William Clifford, and attempted first-degree murder of Franklin Goings. He also was charged committing a felony with a firearm.

The Rapid City Journal reports that police had said that Flying Horse was identified by at least four people as the suspect in the Sept. 6 shooting in Rapid City.

Prosecutors dropped the charges on Oct. 1. Flying Horse also is accused of not following his parole rules and remains in custody, the newspaper reported.

Prosecutor Lara Roetzel said investigation into the case is ongoing.