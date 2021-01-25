Chaos mars over-80s vaccine start in major German state FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 7:42 a.m.
1 of5 A man with a face mask walks past the Corona Center in Duisburg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The former Musical theater has been turned into a COVID-19 test and vaccination center. Vaccinations outside care homes and hospitals are delayed. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Cars queue in front of a Corona test station at the German-Czech Republic border in Furth im Wald, Germany, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. German police say hundreds of cars and pedestrians are lining up at border crossings along the Czech-German border after Germany declared the Czech Republic a high risk area in the pandemic meaning it requires proof a negative coronavirus test results before entry. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP) Armin Weigel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 An older man with a face mask is asking for informations at the Corona Center in Duisburg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The former Musical theater has been turned into a COVID-19 test and vaccination center. Vaccinations outside care homes and hospitals are delayed. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 German health minister Jens Spahn speaks during a news conference, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool via AP) Fabrizio Bensch/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Jens Spahn, left, Federal Minister of Health, and Christian Drosten, Director of the Institute of Virology, Charité Berlin, arrive for a press conference on the current situation in the Corona pandemic in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan.22, 2021. (Michael Kappeler/dpa Pool via AP) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of elderly Germans faced online error messages and jammed up hotlines Monday as technical problems marred the start of the coronavirus vaccine campaign for over-80s in the country's most populous state.
North Rhine-Westphalia state, whose population of almost 18 million is bigger than those of many European countries, began administering shots to nursing home residents and staff last month.