Change in GOP convention process possible after infighting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republicans held their best-attended convention ever over the weekend, and one that featured a rare public display of infighting among delegates. The vitriol between rank-and-file Republicans and the far-right faction of the GOP could spur changes to future gatherings, including delaying the conventions and candidate endorsements until after June primary elections.

A move to hold post-primary conventions is not new in North Dakota. The idea is that voters’ preferred candidates would get the automatic backing of the party, instead of candidates fighting it out for the support of GOP activists ahead of the election. Several states already do just that and post-primary conventions have been pushed by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum, party activists say.

In December, the idea for a post-primary convention fell three votes short of the needed two-thirds majority among leaders in the state’s 47 districts, GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer said.

Schafer said the change hasn’t formally come up in the few days following the convention, but if it does, he’s unlikely to support it. Instead, he said, he’d rather see better behavior than reworking the longstanding convention process.

“I want people to act like they expect their children to act,” Schafer said.

A record 2,321 delegates attended the convention at the Bismarck Event Center Saturday, highlighted by the intraparty fight for delegates’ endorsement for U.S. Senate between incumbent John Hoeven and state Rep. Rick Becker, who heads an ultraconservative wing of the party. In the end, Hoeven narrowly won the endorsement. And Becker has promised that he won't run in the primary.

The mood of the usual good-natured, pep rally-type atmosphere was darkened by a noticeable lack of decorum at the recent GOP convention, with jeers and catcalls at times from Becker supporters.

The convention, advertised as “United as One,” hardly lived up to its billing, former Gov. Ed Schafer said Tuesday.

“It was the most acrimonious convention I’ve seen,” said Schafer, who served from 1992 to 2000.

Schafer said he almost didn’t take the stage to endorse Hoeven in a speech due to the “tough decorum from the splinter and rogue group” of the party, many of whom booed U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer during his endorsement speech of his fellow U.S. Senator.

North Dakota Republicans and Democrats both normally choose their favored statewide candidates at party conventions. Candidates who are endorsed at the political conventions are guaranteed a place on the primary ballot, as well as access to party mailing lists and fundraising resources. However, any candidate may run in either party’s primary by collecting petition signatures from at least 300 North Dakota voters.

The candidate must win the primary to get the Republican or Democratic nomination to run in the November general election.

In most elections, that hasn’t been an issue because the political parties’ respective statewide candidates have run unopposed in the primary.

There have been notable exceptions in both parties. In 1992, when the two Democratic convention rivals for governor, Attorney General Nicholas Spaeth and the state Senate’s Democratic majority leader, William Heigaard of Langdon, squared off in the June primary after Heigaard beat Spaeth for the Democratic convention endorsement.

Spaeth won the primary handily, but went on to lose to Ed Schafer in the November general election. Republicans have held the governor’s office since.

More recently, Burgum is a GOP example of an unendorsed candidate who went on to win both a primary and a general election six years ago.