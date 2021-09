CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's smallest city has a new slogan.

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera announced Thursday that her city will now carry the tagline “Diversity that Inspires.”

Rivera says the new slogan honors the city's distinction as Rhode Island's most ethnically diverse city. It's intended to replace Central Falls' unofficial nickname as the “Comeback City,” which it earned after filing for bankruptcy in 2011. It emerged from bankruptcy the following year.

The new slogan was selected by an all-volunteer branding committee.

Located north of Providence, Central Falls is a city of 20,000 that occupies a little more than 1 square mile.