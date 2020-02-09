Center 'sanitized, cleaned, scrubbed' after illnesses

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The director of a coastal Mississippi convention center says an area of the building has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following reports of illnesses among groups that had events there.

Gulf coast news outlets report dozens of people who attended a Mardi Gras Ball at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center last weekend reported gastro-intestinal problems.

People who attended an event a week earlier in the same part of the building also reported the same symptoms. The Sun-Herald reported it was an event for military members and their families.

Mississippi's health department hasn't identified the illness but is investigating the possibility of a norovirus.

“So we’ve gone in and thoroughly disinfected, sanitized, cleaned, scrubbed, shampooed carpet, everything that we can possibly know to do to make sure that that area is not contaminated,” center director Matt McDonnell told WLOX-TV.

Norovirus is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness that causes vomiting and diarrhea.