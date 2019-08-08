Celebs, members push for gym boycott over Trump fundraiser

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross arrives during the NFL owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Luxury gym Equinox and indoor cycling studio Soul Cycle are facing a backlash from some members and celebrities over a fundraiser being held for President Donald Trump by one of their executives. Ross, chairman and founder of real estate development company The Related Cos., which owns Equinox and SoulCycle, is throwing the fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at his house in the Hamptons. less FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross arrives during the NFL owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Luxury gym Equinox and indoor cycling studio ... more Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Celebs, members push for gym boycott over Trump fundraiser 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Luxury gym Equinox and indoor cycling studio Soul Cycle are facing a backlash from some members and celebrities over a fundraiser being held for President Donald Trump by a company executive.

Stephen Ross, chairman and founder of real estate development company The Related Cos., which owns Equinox and SoulCycle, is throwing the fundraiser on Friday at his house in the Hamptons. Ross also owns the Miami Dolphins football team.

Trump critics took to Twitter to say they would boycott the fitness companies, calling the president a racist and unfriendly to the gay and lesbian community, and asserting that they didn't want their money supporting his 2020 presidential campaign.

Equinox and SoulCycle tried to separate themselves from Ross and his fundraiser.