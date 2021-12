MILFORD — Bridgeport Hospital Milford campus is holding its annual Celebration of Trees event in a COVID-friendly way, after not having it in 2020.

John Cappiello, media relations coordinator, said the Milford campus would usually have the event in person, but they decided to have it virtually this year.

“Because of COVID restrictions and hospital safety guidelines, we had to pivot a little this year and come up with a new and creative way to bring the Celebration of Trees back while also keeping everyone safe and healthy,” Karen Kipfer, Bridgeport Hospital executive program director, said.

The celebration of trees is a 10-day virtual event that started on Saturday, Dec. 4 and ends on Monday, Dec. 13. The public can view the election of raffle items and take a chance on winning one of nearly 79 raffle prizes that include themed trees, traditional holiday items and a variety of other prizes, including gift baskets, jewelry, gift certificates, outdoor displays, electronics for the home, a snowblower and more.

One of the themed trees is called “An Apple A Day,” and the winner gets an apple-themed tree.

“With that, they would also receive an iPad, an iWatch, Apple Earpods and Apple gift card, which would be valued at $1,500,” Kipfer added.

Another special raffle item includes a Weber Spirit Grill donated anonymously, a patio package including a solo firepit and Adirondack chairs donated by Orthopedic Specialty Group.

Each of the 70 raffle items was donated by community organizers, local businesses, physicians and hospital departments.

“The tickets are only $2 each, and as people are looking at the online platform, they would say I want to take three chances on this particular item,” Kipfer said. “There’s no limit to the number of tickets a person can buy.”

The proceeds from the Celebration of Trees will support Palliative Care Programs and the renovation of 3 East, a post-surgical care unit emphasizing orthopedics.

“Because it is a Milford campus-specific event, the proceeds will stay in the Milford campus,” Kipfer said. “They will be reinvested in the campus. Throughout 2021, we have been celebrating our centennial year, and one of our focus areas of fundraising was the construction of a new post-surgical unit.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased by visiting bphosp.convio.net/site/Calendar?id=101544&view=Detail. Since there is no in-person viewing of the trees, photos and a full description of each item can also be viewed.