Cause sought for Indiana house explosion that killed 3 Aug. 11, 2022 Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 11:25 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Evansville Fire Department personnel examine the scene after a house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Denny Simmons/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) MaCabe Brown/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Emergency personnel work the scene after a house explosion in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Denny Simmons/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Betty Jones, 87, left, and Annette Payne of Saint Wendel, Ind., sit on their front porch after a house explosion on Weinbach Ave., in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Daniel Sarch/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Daniel Sarch/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Ron Ryan carries his Chihuahuas, Molly, 14, left, and Fifi, 13, to his partner, Patty Hite, after a house explosion occurred in the 1000 block of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The dogs were trapped in the home for more than three hours before they were allowed to retrieve them as well as their guinea pig. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) Denny Simmons/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly provides an update about a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.. (MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP) MaCabe Brown/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) MaCabe Brown/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 People gather at an intersection as emergency crews respond to a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) MaCabe Brown/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Evansville police officers walk back with a nearby resident's dogs from the scene of a house explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. ( MaCabe Brown /Evansville Courier & Press via AP) MaCabe Brown/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. Several people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) MaCabe Brown/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities worked Thursday to determine the cause of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood that killed three people and left another person hospitalized.
The explosion Wednesday afternoon in Evansville damaged 39 homes and crews had not yet completed thorough searches of all of them due to instability of the structures, Fire Chief Mike Connelly told reporters Thursday morning.