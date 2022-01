BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An autopsy on a Louisiana judge who was found dead in his home did not reveal his cause of death, according to officials.

Authorities located the body of East Baton Rouge Parish District Court Judge Christopher Dassau, 37, inside his home Sunday, WAFB-TV reported.

The autopsy did not find any trauma and the coroner's office said further testing would be needed to find the cause of death. No foul play is suspected in Dassau's death, authorities said.

Police responded to Dassau's home after concerned family members reported that they couldn't get in touch with him.

Dassau started as a court judge in the 19th Judicial District Court in January 2021. According to court administrators, he started to feel sick last week and had arranged for his court schedule to be covered this week.

Louisiana secretary of state spokeswoman Kaylee Trisler said Tuesday that a special election will be held on Nov. 8 to fill Dassau's seat. The Louisiana Supreme Court will be in charge of appointing a judge to fill his spot on the bench until then.

Administrators for the court said anyone with previously scheduled court business with Dassau should still appear as scheduled. According to WAFB-TV, other judges and judicial commissioners will take over his cases until a temporary judge is appointed.