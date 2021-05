KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — The cause of a fire that killed three young siblings in February is undetermined but may have been started by one of the children, investigators say.

A “human element” likely played a role in the Feb. 27 house fire near Kokomo that killed Miracle Gingerich, 6; Steven Gingerich, 5; and Wilma Gingerich, 1, Miami County Sheriff’s Sgt. Gary Glassburn said.