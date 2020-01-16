Cat and Kitten Adoption event

The Stratford Cat Project hosts a Cat and Kitten Adoption event Saturday, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Baldwin's Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Ln., Stratford.

The SCP also is seeking donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One Dry Food and gift cards to H3 Pet or Walmart.

For more information, email scp4cats@yahoo.com.