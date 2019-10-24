Carl Russell of Pearce sells building at 114 Cascade Boulevard in Milford

Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and chair of Pearce Real Estate, has announced that Carl G. Russell, senior commercial broker, CCIM, SIOR, GRI, of the H. Pearce Commercial office in Milford has closed on the sale of 114 Cascade Boulevard in Milford.

The 7,500 square foot light industrial and warehouse/office building on 1.13 acres will be retrofitted by the buyer for their own use. The buyer, Plimett, LLC, was represented by Carl Russell of H. Pearce Commercial’s Milford office and the seller, Cascade Boulevard Associates, LLC, was represented by Ken Ginsberg of Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio of Milford.

Russell is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS® (SIOR) and a certified commercial investment member (CCIM); he is a nationally known instructor in the CCIM program. In addition, he was an assistant adjunct professor of real estate at New York University. He also is a past president of the Greater New Haven Association of REALTORS®.

For more information, visit hpearcecommercial.com.