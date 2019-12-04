Carl Russell of Pearce Real Estate receives 2019 CCIM Dealmaker Award

Eric Amodio, secretary of the CT CCIM Chapter; Carl Russell of Pearce Commercial Real Estate; and Ken Ginsberg of Real Living Wareck D'Ostilio Real Estate.

Barbara L. Pearce, CEO of Pearce Real Estate, announced that at the CCIM Connecticut Chapter Dealmaker Awards and 2020 Officer Installation Dinner, Carl Russell, senior commercial broker, CCIM, SIOR, GRI, of Pearce Commercial Milford office, received the CT CCIM 2019 Industrial Sale Dealmaker Award.

As the buyer’s agent, Carl Russell CCIM shared the award with the listing agent, Ken Ginsburg CCIM of Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate for the sale of 7,500 square foot light industrial and warehouse/office building on 1.13 acres at 114 Cascade Boulevard in Milford.

Pearce Real Estate is a local, independently owned, full-service real estate company with more than 100 agents and 7 offices in the greater New Haven and Shoreline areas for your convenience. For more information, visit hpearcecommercial.com.