Carl Levin, Michigan's longest-serving senator, dies at 87 MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, COREY WILLIAMS and DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 11:15 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Famous for gazing over eyeglasses worn on the end of his nose, Carl Levin seemed at ease wherever he went, whether attending a college football game back home in Michigan or taking on a multibillion-dollar corporation before cameras on Capitol Hill.
Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator had a slightly rumpled, down-to-earth demeanor that helped him win over voters throughout his 36-year career, as did his staunch support for the hometown auto industry. But the Harvard-educated attorney also was a respected voice on military issues, spending years leading the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.
