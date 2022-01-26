Career workshops, art talks highlight Milford Library events

MILFORD - The city library is offering the following programs in February.

Send a message to someone special with our Valentine Take & Make activity kit available beginning Monday February 7 while supplies last. Visit the Children’s page at milfordlibrary.org for more info. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Milford Library. For more information, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov .

Zoom Storytime Junior! on tap

Zoom Storytime Junior! will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom in February. There will be an online program of stories, rhymes, and songs. For children 5 and younger with a caregiver to enjoy together. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions, email mplchildren@milfordct.gov .

Take Your Child to the Library Day Feb. 5

Any day is a library day, but this day is extra special. This is the day libraries all over Connecticut and across the country celebrate their libraries and communities. Join us at MPL for some special activities. Families can Guess How Many? and win a jar of goodies, snap a fun family pic using book character props, and work together playing “I Spy in the Library”.

It’s never too late (or too early) to get a library card. Kiddos, don’t forget to “Take Your Grown-up to the Library” and make sure your favorite big person has their own library card. They'll get their own special sticker (just like the kids!)

Everyone getting their first library card will be entered to win an “I Love Local” gift card to be spent at a participating Milford business, courtesy of the Friends of Milford Library.

Adult Take and Make

Adult Take and Make is creating valentine hearts from cardboard and yarn. The kit includes a cardboard sheet and a template, plus enough yarn to complete the project. Kits will be available while supplies last. Instructions will be available on Milford Library’s YouTube channel.

Tasmanian tiger focus of series talk

The Extinct Species Series, planned for Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, features the thylacine, known as the Tasmanian tiger or Tasmanian wolf. Naturalist Gerri Griswold will discuss this creature was the largest carnivorous marsupial of recent times, presumed extinct soon after the last captive individual died in 1936. A slender fox-faced animal that hunted at night for wallabies and birds, the thylacine was 39 to 51 inches long, including its 20- to 26-inch tail. Weight ranged from 33 to 66 pounds, but about 55 pounds was average. The thylacine had been found on the Australian mainland and New Guinea and was confined to Tasmania only in historic times. Competition with the dingo probably led to its disappearance from the mainland. It was widely hunted in Tasmania by European settlers because it was considered a threat to the domestic sheep introduced to the island. It was rare by 1914, and the last known living specimen died in a private zoo in Hobart in 1936. To register for this presentation, visit www.milfordlibrary.org.

Focus on organizing your home

The Organizing Your Home program will be held Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This presentation focuses on organizing your home in a time when more people are spending more time at home from work and school. Glenn Davison is a professional presenter who has taught hundreds of classes on a variety of topics. To register, visit www.milfordlibrary.org.

Exploring Mill River

A River Speaks - a short documentary film exploring the Mill River, a small river in New Haven - will be Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. A River Speaks is also an examination of humanity’s complex relationship with the rest of nature. Filmmaker Steve Hamm will be on hand to answer questions following the screening. Visit www.milfordlibrary.org to register for this event.

GIMP tutorial Feb. 10

Basic Image Editing with GIMP, the Free Image Editor, will be held Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The tutorial will discuss how to read a histogram and apply that to make your images look better by using the tools, and menu options available. The program will also cover downloading and configuration, as well as cropping, color correction, contrast, sharpening, and the saving and exporting options available. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

ArtScapades returns on Feb. 23

ArtScapades; Artists Abroad will focus on American artists James McNeill Whistler and John Singer Sargent. The program will be Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Register on the Milford Public Library website http://www.milfordlibrary.org.

Workshops focus on getting career in gear

Career Resources, Inc. and the American Job Center will be offering employment workshops on Feb. 24, with a morning session at 10 a.m. and an afternoon session at 1 p.m. The morning session is titled “Social Networking for Employment,” and the afternoon session is called “Create a Great Resume.” This fully functional career center has experts who will offer career assistance at no cost. Space is limited, so registration is required. The Career Coach will be parked behind the library at 57 New Haven Ave., Milford. Each workshop lasts about two hours. To register for a spot, email dpreece@milfordct.gov or call 203-783-3292.

Talk on adverse effects of light pollution

The Adverse Consequences of Light Pollution with Leo Smith will be held Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The program will offer information about how light pollution affects our environment and all the creatures that live in it, including humans. This program will be presented by Smith, former executive director of the International Dark Sky Association (IDSA). Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For more information, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

Fashion in Fiction focus of program

Actor Kandie Carle will be presenting a program, Fashion in Fiction: Clothing Speaks Volumes in Jane Austen’s Regency Novels, on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Carle has been presenting historical programs since 1992, from Regency to Edwardian (1800-1915), and draws on her extensive background in theater, dance, and historical fashion to engage and enthrall audiences. While dressed in authentic Regency attire, Carle gives a detailed overview of the clothing of the Regency Era, (early 1800s) for both gentlemen and ladies. She will also dress two mannequins with period costumes, explaining the significance of the attire. Then Carle shares excerpts from Austen’s personal letters as well as passages from some of the novels, highlighting Austen’s use of clothing to define character and class, enhance the story line, and develop plot points. Teens through adults will enjoy discovering just how important fashion was 200 years ago. Visit www.milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom program.