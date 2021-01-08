Victims in 2011 Giffords attack see parallel to Capitol riot JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 1:50 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., talks with his wife former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., and Vice President Mike Pence after participating in a re-enactment of his swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington. As a mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol this week, former Rep. Gabby Giffords could only wait nervously for news about her husband, Mark Kelly, who was barely a month into his job as a newly elected senator from Arizona. A decade earlier it was Kelly enduring the excruciating wait for news about Giffords, who was shot in the head in an attempted assassination that, like Wednesday's siege, shocked the nation and prompted a reckoning about the state of politics and discourse in the United States. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP, File) Nicholas Kamm/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — As a pro-Trump mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol this week, former Rep. Gabby Giffords could only wait nervously for news about her husband, Mark Kelly, who was barely a month into his job as a senator from Arizona.
A decade earlier it was Kelly enduring the excruciating wait for news about Giffords, who was shot in the head in an attempted assassination that, like Wednesday’s siege, shocked the nation and prompted a reckoning about the state of politics and discourse in the United States.
