Cape May-Lewes Ferry imposes restrictions due to COVID-19

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials on Thursday announced they will again implement vehicle-only restrictions on its vessels that sail between New Jersey and Delaware because of the corronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, only vehicles and their occupants will be allowed. Travel is suspended for pedestrians and passengers with bicycles.

Passengers are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles during the trip.

“Vehicle passengers may roam the outer decks and enjoy the sunshine; however, the passenger salon is closed except to use restrooms or to pass through the galley area for limited food and beverage selections,” the Delaware River and Bay Authority said.

Passengers will not be permitted to sit in the salon.

Those who venture out will be required to wear facemasks and socially distance from anyone not in ther traveling party.

"We are once again taking proactive steps to protect the health and well-being of our passengers and crew,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “At this time, we are not reducing our public sailing schedule. These restrictions will be in place until further notice.”

The ferry service transported approximately 275,000 vehicles and nearly 1 million passengers in 2019 between Cape May and Lewes, Delaware.