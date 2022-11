The upcoming election will pit Frank Smith, 67, against Jeffrey Parkin, 72, for the 118th House District seat.

The district, which only includes Milford, had been represented by Smith, a Democrat, since 2020 when he defeated Republican Erik Smith.

Parkin, a Republican, is running for office for the first time.

Hearst Connecticut Media asked the candidates what they considered the top issues in their district and what they would do about them. Here are their responses:

Jeffrey Parkin

Town of residence: Milford

Education: BS Cornell University Mechanical Engineering; MSME University of Texas Mechanical Engineering; JD Western New England College.

Political/Civic experience: Selectman in Kent, two terms.

Top two issues: Tax reduction that is permanent instead of temporary gimmicks and parental rights to have a say in curriculum and elimination of doctrinal influences in schools.

Frank Smith

Town of residence: Milford

Education: Southern Connecticut State University, Bachelor of Arts

Political/civic experience: Member of Milford Board of Aldermen, Inland Wetlands Agency, Chairman Ordinance Committee, Milford Preservation Trust

Top two issues: Environment, coastal resiliency. Work with federal authorities to install barriers to mitigate catastrophic tidal storm surges. Work regionally to address climate change. Senior and working family property tax reform to offset the tax burden on seniors and fixed-income families.