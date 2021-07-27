Canadian wildfires smoke affecting air quality in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An air quality alert was issued for much of Vermont on Tuesday morning, as wood smoke from Canadian wildfires was still in the region.

That means air pollution concentrations are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups: people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particles can increase the chance of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, and aggravate heart or lung disease, according to National Weather Service said.