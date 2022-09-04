Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 6:53 p.m.
REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said Sunday. Police are looking for two suspects.
The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.