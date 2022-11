MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.

On Monday, police in Tulum had responded to a report of a man firing at a car, according to the Quintana Roo state prosecutor's offfice. When they arrived in the community of Francisco Hu May, a man fired at them, striking one officer who died later.