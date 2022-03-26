Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet pope over school abuse ROB GILLIES, Associated Press March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 9:42 a.m.
1 of15 FILE - Native Canadian Phil Fontaine, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, attends Pope Benedict XVI general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday April 29, 2009. A group of native Canadians attended the pontiff's general audience on Wednesday before a private meeting where the pope expressed his concern for the acknowledged abuse and "deplorable conduct" of some church members at Canadian schools that native Canadians were forced to attend, in an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society. Pier Paolo Cito/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - People gather around a makeshift memorial at a monument outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, honoring the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Friday, June 4, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Darryl Dyck/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 FILE - Canadian native Phil Fontaine, at right, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, and Archbishop James Weisgerber, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, hold a news conference after attending Pope Benedict XVI's general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday April 29, 2009. A group of Canadian Indigenous representatives attended the pontiff's general audience on Wednesday before a private meeting where the pope expressed his concern for the acknowledged abuse and "deplorable conduct" of some church members at Canadian schools that native Canadians were forced to attend, in an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society. Pier Paolo Cito/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the faithful during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday April 29, 2009. A group of Canadian aboriginals attended the pontiff's general audience on Wednesday before a private meeting where the pope expressed his concern for the acknowledged abuse and "deplorable conduct" of some church members at Canadian schools that native Canadians were forced to attend, in an effort to assimilate them into Canadian society. Pier Paolo Cito/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 FILE - Pope Francis waves from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican to a crowd of faithful and pilgrims gathered for the Sunday Angelus noon prayer, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Pope Francis has expressed sorrow over the discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 boarding school students but didn't offer the apology sought by the Canadian prime minister. Francis in public remarks on Sunday called on political and church authorities to work to shed light "on this sad affair" and to foster healing. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 FILE - Assembly of First Nations Chief Phil Fontaine responds to the government's apology for more than a century of abuse and cultural loss involving Indian residential schools, at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on June 11, 2008. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 first nation children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Fred Chartrand/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 FILE - People walk past the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after gathering to honor the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Darryl Dyck/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 FILE - Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Evelyn Camille, 82, pauses while speaking about her experience at the school after the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation released a report outlining the findings of a search of the former residential school property using ground-penetrating radar, in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried near the former school. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Darryl Dyck/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 FILE - People gather for a ceremony near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honor the more than 200 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Darryl Dyck/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 FILE - A group of youths lead a group drumming and singing at sunset outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, to honor the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Friday, June 4, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Darryl Dyck/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TORONTO (AP) — When an Assembly of First Nations delegation traveled to the Vatican in 2009 to meet with then-Pope Benedict XVI, the pontiff told them in a private meeting of his “personal anguish” over abuse suffered by Indigenous children in church-run boarding schools they were forced to attend in Canada.
What at the time was called an expression of deep, heartfelt regret is no longer seen as sufficient after last year’s discovery in British Columbia of about 200 unmarked and previously undocumented graves of children at what was Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of numerous, similar grim sites across the country.