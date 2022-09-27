Canada sees suspected carbon monoxide cases in wake of Fiona Sep. 27, 2022 Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 7:11 p.m.
CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island (AP) — A Canadian hospital said Tuesday it is treating several patients for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as many people in the Atlantic area hit post-tropical storm Fiona are using generators for electricity.
More than 180,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity by late Tuesday afternoon — more than 122,000 of them in Nova Scotia province and about 61,000 in Prince Edward Island province.