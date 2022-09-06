Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2022 Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 12:02 a.m.
FILE - This combination of images shown during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and his brother Myles Sanderson. Canadian police said Monday, Sept. 5 Damien Sanderson, one of the suspects in the killing of multiple people in a series of stabbings has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted. They said his brother, also a suspect, may be injured and remains on the run. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP, File)
Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Investigators examine the crime scene near a memorial of flowers outside the home of Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Petterson, 77, was killed in a series of stabbings in the area on Sunday.
Ruby Works stands for a photograph before bringing flowers to the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage who remain at large. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP)
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, right, looks on while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, speaks during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Authorities identified two suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP)
Investigators examine the ground at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Police said the pair allegedly stabbed and killed multiple people in various locations between the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, on Sunday morning, and are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP)
A police officer walks through the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage who remain at large. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan.
A scene where a stabbing occurred is photographed in Weldon, Saskatchewan on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Investigators enter a house at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
An investigator in protective equipment works at a crime scene in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed that there are 10 dead while 15 are injured following the stabbings that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
A coroner enters a house at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Investigators examine the crime scene outside the home of Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Petterson, 77, was killed in a series of stabbings in the area on Sunday.
Investigators examine the crime scene outside the home of Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Petterson, 77, was killed in a series of stabbings in the area on Sunday.
Ruby Works speaks with a forensic investigator before bringing flowers to the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage who remain at large. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ruby Works speaks with a forensic investigator before bringing flowers to the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage who remain at large. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Ottawa, Ontario, to make a statement about the stabbing attack in Saskatchewan, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, about the stabbing attack in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of multiple people. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, about the stabbing attack in Saskatchewan. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
A grain elevator is photographed in Weldon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Multiple victims were stabbed and others injured in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)
WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.
Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. The series of stabbing also wounded 18 people.
Written By
ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED