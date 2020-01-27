Campus news: Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, Nichols College, Southern New Hampshire University, WPI

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Clemson University: Zachary R. Anderson, political science; Olivia Winter D’Andrea, accounting; Hayden Ray Falk, biological sciences; Emma C. Pavlick, financial management; Ryan Michael Scagliarini, health science.

Anthony Lomax, a computer science major; and Jenna Stash, a public health major; were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.

Nicholas Gerwien was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nichols College.

Matthew Texidor was named to fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Valerie Mallard was named to the fall semester dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands.

The following were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI): Julia Bryant, class of 2022, chemical engineering; Michael Capobianco, class of 2020, computer science; Adam Yang, class of 2023, electrical and computer engineering; Shawna Winters, class of 2022, mechanical engineering; Nestor Lopez, class of 2023, robotics engineering and mechanical engineering.