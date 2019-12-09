https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Campus-news-14893581.php
Campus news
Eastern Connecticut State University Kinesiology and Physical Education (KPE) student Amber Lewandowski, class of 2020 participated in the win of the Dee Perrelli College Bowl’s Connecticut Association of Health Physical Education Recreation and Dance (CTAHPERD) Cup. She is a physical education major.
Paige Victoria Naclerio graduated from Campbellsville University with a master of social work generalist.
